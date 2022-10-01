Cody Gribble shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Cody Gribble hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Gribble stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 181-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gribble chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gribble to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gribble had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Gribble hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gribble's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gribble to 3 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gribble chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Gribble chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gribble to 5 under for the round.