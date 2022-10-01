  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 54-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout nails 54-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 54-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.