Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Bezuidenhout's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.