  • Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Stroud makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Stroud makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Stroud makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.