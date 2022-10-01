Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chris Stroud hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stroud had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stroud's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Stroud chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.