Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.