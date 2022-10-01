Carson Young shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Carson Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Young finished his day in 78th at 2 over; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Young hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Young hit his 107 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Young's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Young's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Young hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 over for the round.