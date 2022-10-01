Callum Tarren shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Callum Tarren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Tarren's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren's tee shot went 195 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Tarren had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tarren's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.