C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Pan had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Pan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Pan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Pan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 14th, Pan hit his 75 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.