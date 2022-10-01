Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Garnett hit his 103 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.