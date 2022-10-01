Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Stuard hit his 125 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stuard's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.