Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Wu's 92 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Wu's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.