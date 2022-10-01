  • Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Wu spins chip close, leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.