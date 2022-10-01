Brandon Matthews comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Matthews hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Matthews finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Brandon Matthews reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Matthews suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matthews at even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matthews to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Matthews's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Matthews reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.