Ben Taylor putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Ben Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.