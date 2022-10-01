  • Ben Griffin shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Griffin makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Griffin sinks 12-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

