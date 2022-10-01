Ben Griffin shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Griffin's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Griffin chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 72 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.