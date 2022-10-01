Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Smotherman's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even for the round.

Smotherman missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Smotherman hit his 128 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.