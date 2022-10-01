Austin Eckroat putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Eckroat hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Austin Eckroat got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Eckroat's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Eckroat's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.