Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam lips in birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Putnam makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Andrew Putnam hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Putnam hit his 126 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
