Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Andrew Putnam hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Putnam hit his 126 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.