  • Alejandro Tosti shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Argentina's Alejandro Tosti reacts to his first PGA TOUR made cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship after prevailing through a Monday qualifier playoff earlier in the week.
    Features

    Monday qualifier Alejandro Tosti makes first TOUR cut at Sanderson Farms

    Argentina's Alejandro Tosti reacts to his first PGA TOUR made cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship after prevailing through a Monday qualifier playoff earlier in the week.