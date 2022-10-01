Alejandro Tosti shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tosti finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Tosti's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tosti to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Tosti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tosti hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tosti at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tosti chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.

Tosti tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tosti to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Tosti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Tosti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Tosti reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 4 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Tosti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.