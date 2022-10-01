-
Alejandro Tosti shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Monday qualifier Alejandro Tosti makes first TOUR cut at Sanderson Farms
Argentina's Alejandro Tosti reacts to his first PGA TOUR made cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship after prevailing through a Monday qualifier playoff earlier in the week.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tosti finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Tosti's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tosti to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Tosti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tosti hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tosti at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tosti chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.
Tosti tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tosti to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Tosti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Tosti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Tosti reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 4 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Tosti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.
