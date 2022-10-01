Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Svensson had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.