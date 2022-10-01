Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Long hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Long's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.