Adam Hadwin shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Hadwin hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.