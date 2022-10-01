Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Aaron Rai hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Rai chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Rai's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Rai's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Rai hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Rai missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Rai's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Rai had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 2 under for the round.