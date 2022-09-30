Zecheng Dou shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Zecheng Dou hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Dou chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dou's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Dou had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to even for the round.