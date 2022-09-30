Zac Blair finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zac Blair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Blair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 2 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Blair's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Blair hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.