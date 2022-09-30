Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Clark to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.