Wilson Furr shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wilson Furr hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Furr finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Furr hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furr to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Furr had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Furr to 2 under for the round.

Furr got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furr to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Furr hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furr to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Furr reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furr to 3 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Furr chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Furr to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Furr had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furr to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Furr chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Furr to 2 under for the round.

Furr got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Furr to 1 under for the round.