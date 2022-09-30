William McGirt shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the par-5 third, McGirt chipped in his third shot from 97 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McGirt hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.