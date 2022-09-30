Will Gordon putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Will Gordon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Will Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 4 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 over for the round.