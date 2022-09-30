-
Will Gordon putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Riley, Gordon tied for the lead after 18 holes at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley and Will Gordon both carded a 6-under 66, placing them one stroke clear of the field heading into Friday.
Will Gordon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Will Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 3 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 4 over for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 over for the round.
