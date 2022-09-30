Vincent Norrman shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Norrman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 134th at 6 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Norrman tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norrman's 117 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 2 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Norrman chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norrman to 2 over for the round.