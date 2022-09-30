-
Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Ground Rules
Vince Whaley's ball ends up under grandstand at Sanderson Farms
During the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit is approach shot on the 18th hole underneath a grandstand near the green. Tournament official Clay Neely explains the ruling and how Whaley was able to save par.
Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Whaley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Whaley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Whaley's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.
