Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Whaley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Whaley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Whaley's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.