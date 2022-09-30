Vaughn Taylor shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 142nd at 9 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.