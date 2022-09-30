Tyson Alexander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyson Alexander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 140th at 8 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Alexander chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Alexander to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Alexander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Alexander hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Alexander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Alexander to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Alexander hit his 266 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Alexander to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Alexander's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 2 over for the round.