  • Tyson Alexander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyson Alexander makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyson Alexander nearly makes eagle at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyson Alexander makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.