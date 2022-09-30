Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 134th at 6 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Duncan missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Duncan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.