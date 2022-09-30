Trey Mullinax putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Trey Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Trey Mullinax at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Mullinax had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.