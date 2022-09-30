Trevor Werbylo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trevor Werbylo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Werbylo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Werbylo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Werbylo's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Werbylo's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Werbylo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.