Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Trevor Cone in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trevor Cone hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cone finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trevor Cone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trevor Cone to 1 under for the round.
