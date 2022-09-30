Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Trevor Cone in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trevor Cone hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cone finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trevor Cone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trevor Cone to 1 under for the round.