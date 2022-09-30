Thomas Detry shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Thomas Detry hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Mackenzie Hughes; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Detry got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Detry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Detry's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Detry had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Detry hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 5 under for the round.