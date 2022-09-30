Taylor Moore putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Taylor Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Taylor Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 183 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.