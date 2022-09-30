Taylor Montgomery shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Montgomery hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Montgomery's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Montgomery hit his 105 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Montgomery hit an approach shot from 274 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Montgomery at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Montgomery's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.