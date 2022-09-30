Tano Goya shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Tano Goya hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Goya had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Goya hit his 131 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Goya hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 1 under for the round.