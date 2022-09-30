Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.