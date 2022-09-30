Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 12th, Jaeger's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.