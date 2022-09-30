  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger nails long birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

