Sepp Straka shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day in 3rd at 9 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Straka's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Straka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Straka chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Straka had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 6 under for the round.