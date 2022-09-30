  • Sepp Straka shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka's tight approach leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.