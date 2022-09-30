Seamus Power comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Power finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Seamus Power had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Power's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Power's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Power got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Power hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Power's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.