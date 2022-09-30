Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Scott Stallings in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stallings finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under with Garrick Higgo and Mark Hubbard; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Scott Stallings's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.