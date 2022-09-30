Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Scott Piercy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Piercy hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.