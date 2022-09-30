Scott Harrington shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Harrington got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.