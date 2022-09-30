Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Sam Stevens in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Stevens hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stevens finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Sam Stevens hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stevens's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stevens hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Stevens hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stevens to 4 under for the round.