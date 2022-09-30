Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Ryder hit his 97 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ryder's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ryder's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.