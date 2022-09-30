Sam Burns shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 71 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.