Sahith Theegala comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Sahith Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.